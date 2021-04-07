1 hour ago

The fourth edition (Season 4) of Ghana’s most innovative high school quiz show, 'The Sharks Quiz' is said to kickstart today, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 4:00 pm.

The show will be broadcasted on TV3 and its partner station 3FM as well as YouTube and The Sharks Quiz social media handles.

The program will run every Wednesday and Saturday as announced by Abel Ohene Acquaye, the Executive Producer of The Sharks Quiz during an exclusive interview with Unitedshowbiz.com.gh.

The quiz is expected to see about 45 schools from public, private, and international schools from across the length and breadth of the country who will compete in the national prelims of the challenge.

The Sharks Quiz is an intense and exciting Academic Competition that tests students on core competencies: Literacy, Numeracy, STEM and Social Literacy has a broad appeal for junior and high school students.

The 2021 edition of The Sharks promises to be full of excitement and suspense, judging from zonal prelims held online and the readiness of students and contestants who will compete for their bragging rights.

This year’s edition is sponsored by Indomie Ghana and Kellogg’s Ghana (Main Sponsors), Ashesi University, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Family Health Medical School, Academic City College (Academic Sponsors), eCampus Ghana, Shell Ghana, Givers Clean Care, Fanmilk Ghana, Fortune rice and Frytol (Associate Sponsors).

Media Partners include; TV3 Ghana, 3FM, 3News, AfricaSchoolsOnline, Ghanaweb, Ameyawdebrah.com, Kwadwo Sheldon, High School Trendz (shstrendz.com), Blue Vision Multimedia, Edutainers Topia, and High School Society.

The Sharks Quiz is noted for these 7 interesting facts which you need to check out below;



While most quizzes are skewed to one area, The Sharks Quiz has a refreshing broad-base appeal to it.



It promotes Teamwork in its setup.

Individual excellence is promoted as well.

The brand is aspirational Ghana Christian International High has been the most dominant side of the competition; the winner of the first Senior Sharks and the first Junior Sharks.



The Sharks competition as I have observed leverages the use of innovation and technology in the Quiz setup.



The Sharks Quiz has an international feel to it.



The Sharks Quiz is an example of what Ghanaian students need to be globally competitive.



The head of the Shark Quiz board is Emerita Professor Elizabeth Ardayifio-Schandorf.

Source: unitedshowbiz.com.gh