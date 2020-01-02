1 hour ago

The Okomfo Anokye Sword is one of the wonders of the world. The history behind the sword which is firmly stuck into the ground remains historic and one that continues to amaze people from all walks of life.

The sword which can be found at the premises of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi was pushed into the ground by the famous Asante priest, Okomfour Anokye.

The ‘immovable’ sword driven into the ground by Okomfo Anokye remains and is the venue of the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

History has it that the sword was pushed into the ground more than 400 years ago and Okomfo Anokye pronounced that no one would be able to remove the sword.

One fascinating story about the sword is that, since it was planted in 1695, countless attempts has been made to remove it from the ground but to no avail.

In 1964, when Muhammad Ali visited Ghana, he tried to pull it out, but he couldn’t.

It is believed that the Ashanti state, would collapse should the sword ever be pulled out of the ground.

The President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Queen admiring the Okomfo Anokye Sword

The mysterious sword has invited many tourists worldwide to Kumasi, Ashanti Region, but no one has been able to pull it off the ground.

A replica of the sword and symbol of unity and strength of the Ashanti people

Okomfo Anokye, born Kwame Frimpong Anokye was a traditional priest in the Asante Empire. He is known for his participation in the expansion of the Ashanti Empire.

