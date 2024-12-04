11 hours ago

The Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed immense gratitude to the Christian community for the support they have offered him since before and after his election as Presidential Candidate of the NPP.

At a special thanksgiving and prayer service with the Imams and Zongo Chiefs in Accra, Dr. Bawumia told the Imams and Chiefs how he has been touched and overwhelmed by the immense support he has received from the Christian community, even though he is a Muslim, in his bid to be elected President of Ghana.

"I have received tremendous support from our Christian brothers and sisters in this journey. From the primaries in my party throughout my campaign across the country, the support has been massive and I have been overwhelmed," Dr. Bawumia said.

"I am a Muslim and norther who contested in a party which has majority of its delegates being Christians and not from the north. But when I stood as the only Northerner and Muslim against nine other Christians, the delegates of my party overwhelmingly supported me and I won with an historic margin."

"And since my election as the Flagbearer, the support and encouragement I have received from Christian leaders and Christians across the country has equally been overwhelming."

Dr. Bawumia told the Imams and Zongo Chiefs that the support he has received further attests to the beautiful devisersity of Ghana, which he pledged to strengthen as President.

"This support and love our Christian brothers and sisters continue to show to me reflect the beautiful diversity of our country, which I am committed to strengthening as President, in shaa Allah. I am very grateful to all of them."

Dr. Bawumia further urged the Imams, Zongo Chiefs and the Zongo community to support his bid to be elected President to serve the country, to continue with the transformation of the country.