40 minutes ago

Norberto Osvaldo Alonso, known as "Beto" Alonso, was born on January 4, 1953, in Vicente López, Buenos Aires, Argentina. There is all online sports betting available at the 1xBet platform, where you also have chances to wager on other figures of Argentinian football too.

His passion for football began at a young age, and he joined the youth academy of Club Atlético River Plate. He made his professional debut with them in 1971, quickly establishing himself as a key player due to 3 key factors:



exceptional vision;



creativity;



and technical skills.

Incredible achievements

At 1xBet you can make online sports betting on all forms of players that display these great skills too. His ability to orchestrate the game from midfield and deliver precise passes made him an indispensable asset for the team.Alonso's peak years with River Plate spanned the 1970s and early 1980s, during which he achieved remarkable success both domestically and internationally. A livebet from 1xBet is also available to make on matches played by River Plate.

He played a pivotal role in River Plate's multiple league victories, contributing to the club's triumphs in the Argentine Primera División. Notably, Alonso was a key figure in River Plate's 1975 championship win, ending an 18-year title drought for the club. Over his career at River Plate, Alonso scored 149 goals in 421 appearances, showcasing his prolific scoring ability from midfield. There are live betting options from 1xBet that can also be made on prolific goalscorers too.

One of Alonso's most significant achievements came in 1986 when he helped River Plate win the Copa Libertadores. This victory was followed by another historic achievement, as River Plate clinched the Intercontinental Cup by defeating Romania's Steaua București. These victories cemented Alonso's legacy as one of River Plate's greatest players.

A huge legacy

Norberto Alonso's impact on Argentine football extends beyond his on-field achievements. Speaking about Argentine football, at the https://www.1xbet.co.ke/line/football website you have opportunities to wager on all its matches too.

He was known for his elegance and flair, often drawing comparisons to other football legends. Alonso's contributions to River Plate were recognized with numerous individual accolades, including being named Argentine Footballer of the Year in 1975. His influence on the game earned him a place in River Plate's Hall of Fame and a lasting legacy among the club's supporters. River Plate continues to be a great football team, and at the 1xBet website you can place wagers on all matches of this squad.

Disclaimer:

BCLB №: 0000348

18+

T@C apply

Play responsibly