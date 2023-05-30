42 minutes ago

It's almost a wrap as the end of the 2022/2023 season is rapidly approaching, and football experts around the continent are starting to evaluate the performances of the most exciting players representing the country.

Although there will be some heated debates about the performances of numerous players, one thing is for sure, Chris Hughton has plenty of reasons to be excited, and most of them are emerging from the incredible performances of some of his stars playing in the final third of the pitch.

So before we dive in and rank the top 5 Ghanaian forwards of the 2022/2023 season, let's check out the best betting apps in ghana, where bettors can find the best odds for the upcoming group stage fixtures of the African Cup Of Nations Qualifiers.

#5 Jordan Ayew

says form is temporary, class is permanent, and who is a better example of that than the Black Stars' legend Jordan Ayew?

Although the stats may not be persuasive, the 31-year-old center-forward has once again proved that he, without question, deserves a spot in the Ghana national football team.

During the current Premier League season, Jordan was part of Crystal Palace's starting eleven in every game. He scored 4 goals and 3 assists and was a vital part of the team's effort to secure their Premier League spot for the next season after Patrick Vieira's horrible spell as the manager of South London's beloved Eagles.

#4 Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer

Believe it or not, one of the hottest Ghanaian prospects is a Right Winger from the 2nd Bundesliga. Although he wasn't constantly a part of Hamburger SV's starting eleven, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer was a nightmare for most left-backs from the German second division every time he would come in from the bench.

After his move from Dynamo Dresden, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer scored 8 goals in 30 appearances and showed incredible playmaking abilities that helped him land his spot on the map of aspiring football talents. He is also a versatile player that Chris Hughton can use both as a classic winger and an inside forward.

#3 Iñaki Williams

Iñaki Williams is a clear example of the fact that stats don't always tell the whole story. Although La Pantera, as the Bilbao fans call him, managed to score only 10 goals this season, those who follow La Liga know that the mighty Basque ship couldn't sail without the leadership of their Ghanaian striker.

Iñaki was part of the starting eleven in 90% of Athletic Bilbao's matches in La Liga and registered a goal participation rate of 28%, which not only puts him among the elite La Liga strikers but also makes him an undisputed first choice for the attacking position in Chris Hughton's system.

#2 Joseph Paintsil

Not many wingers in Europe can match the energy he brought to the Belgian top flight, so calling his 14 goals and 14 assists in 30 matches a stellar performance might be an understatement.

Joseph Paintsil is an Accra-born forward winger whose performance is one of the main contributors to K.R.C. Genk's incredible campaign and one of the best performances in the entire Belgian league. Although Genk's management ruled out the possibility of selling him this summer, judging by his statistics, it won't be long until massive clubs from the big five start knocking on the Belgian doors.

#1 Mohammed Kudus

Those who follow football know that making a list without the man bringing magic to the Johan Cruyff Arena throughout this season is practically impossible.

With 18 goals and 6 assists in 41 appearances, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder enchanted the scouts of many top European football clubs. Manchester United, Arsenal, and Newcastle United are just a few of the long list of clubs interested in signing Mohammed Kudus, and that tells you everything you need to know about his performances in the 2022/2023 season.