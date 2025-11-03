27 minutes ago

The Use of Mobile Services Improved in the Second Quarter: Albania Sees Surge in Data and Call Traffic

Albania’s telecom sector reports strong growth as The use of mobile services improved in the second quarter, with rising data consumption, increasing call traffic and shifting consumer habits driven by internet-based communication tools.

A Quarter of Digital Acceleration

Albania’s mobile communications landscape has taken a significant turn in the second quarter of the year, with fresh data revealing an upward shift in both internet consumption and call traffic. While traditional services such as SMS continue their gradual decline, the broader picture shows a country rapidly embracing digital habits. According to the Electronic and Postal Communications Authority (AKEP), The use of mobile services improved in the second quarter as Albanians relied more heavily on their smartphones for information, entertainment, and daily communication.

Internet Dominance Strengthens as Data Usage Climbs

The Use of Mobile Services Improved in the Second Quarter Through Data Growth

AKEP figures show a rapid rise in internet usage across mobile networks, marking a 13.2% increase compared with the same period last year. This surge highlights the central role the internet now plays in the daily lives of mobile users.

Average monthly data consumption per user reached 9.84GB—an increase of 11.2% year-on-year. The shift reflects not only greater reliance on social media, video platforms, and remote work tools, but also the growing tendency for Albanians to use internet-based applications instead of traditional call or text services.

Apps such as WhatsApp, Viber and Messenger continue to absorb a share of communication traffic, making high-capacity mobile networks more essential than ever.

Call Traffic Rebounds After Years of Decline

In a surprising turnaround, outgoing call traffic rose by 9% compared with the same quarter last year. This breaks the long-standing downward pattern that has characterised mobile voice services in Albania for several years.

On average, subscribers used their phones for 143 minutes per month—10.5% higher than the previous year. Despite the rise in calls, text messaging remains on a downward trajectory, slipping by 1.9% year-on-year. Each user sent an average of 13 SMS messages per month, a marginal 0.6% decrease.

Subscriber Numbers Fall Despite Higher Usage

Although The use of mobile services improved in the second quarter, the number of active mobile users continued to drop. Active SIM cards decreased by 1.1% year-on-year as part of a decade-long pattern. Over the past ten years, Albania has seen nearly a 30% reduction in active mobile numbers.

Several factors contribute to this persistent decline. The market has consolidated from four operators to two, reducing the incentive for users to hold multiple SIM cards—a practice once common due to on-net and off-net pricing differences, which have now been eliminated.

Roaming Reforms and Demographic Shifts Influence the Market

The scrapping of roaming charges across Western Balkan countries has also played a key role. Many visitors from neighbouring states no longer require Albanian SIM cards to stay connected, reducing temporary subscriptions.

At the same time, Albania’s long-term demographic challenges—including declining population numbers—continue to weigh on the size of the active user base.

A Market in Transition

The Use of Mobile Services Improved in the Second Quarter—But Challenges Remain

While usage metrics point to a more digitally engaged nation, the continued shrinkage in subscriber numbers reflects wider structural and demographic shifts. The use of mobile services improved in the second quarter through higher data and call traffic, but the long-term trends suggest Albania’s telecom sector must adapt to evolving consumer behaviours, regional agreements and a changing population landscape.