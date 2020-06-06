2 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress will grab it's electoral victory right at the pollen station and not the supreme court, deputy organisaer Chief Biney has fired the salvo.

The party is in legal tussle with the country's Electoral Commission (EC) over the decision to compile a new voter register.

It believes majority of Ghanaian risk being disenfranchised following to the EC's decision to use the new Ghana card as the prerequisite to get registered for the voter's ID card.

"The NDC is in court because no ghanaian above 18 years must be denied the right to vote, the victory of the NDC will surely be at the polling stations come 7th December and not the Supreme court, chief Boney said in a tweet

— CBiney Nixon (@CbineyN) June 4, 2020

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Electoral Commission (EC ) to provide the legal basis why it decided to refuse to accept the existing voters’ identification card as a form of identification in the upcoming mass voters registration exercise.

It follows contention that it is unconstitutional for the EC to reject an existing voter ID as it will disenfranchise many Ghanaians which is a violation of Article 42 of the 1992 Constitution.

Some members of NDC have used a cartoon to liken the EC's action and that of the Government to the American Police who murdered George Floyd on racial.