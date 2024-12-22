8 hours ago

Former Chairman of the Pentecost Church, Opoku Onyinah, has praised Ghana's peaceful 2024 elections and expressed hope that leaders worldwide adopt similar qualities to ensure peace and prevent electoral violence.

In a social media post, he commended Ghanaians for their dedication to democracy and nation-building.

He congratulated President-elect John Dramani Mahama and prayed for divine guidance for him in his leadership.

He also praised Vice President Dr. Bawumia for his gracious acceptance of the election results, highlighting his exemplary statesmanship.

Onyinah emphasized the importance of selfless leadership in fostering peace and unity.

He prayed for more leaders who prioritize the collective good over personal interests.