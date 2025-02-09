15 hours ago

Oppo's Find N5, the world's thinnest foldable smartphone, is set for a February 20th launch, promising a sleek design, water resistance, and minimal screen crease.

Oppo Find N5: The Thinnest Foldable Smartphone Unveiled

Oppo has officially announced the launch date for its latest innovation, the Find N5, which it claims to be the world's thinnest foldable smartphone. Scheduled for release on February 20th, the device is set to be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 in select Western markets.

Over the past few weeks, the Chinese tech giant has gradually revealed key details about the device, emphasizing its durability, resistance to water and dust, and an improved folding mechanism that minimizes screen creases. These enhancements are expected to set a new standard for foldable smartphones in the industry.

Engineering Excellence: A Foldable Phone Redefining Thinness

One of the most striking aspects of the Find N5 is its ultra-thin profile. According to industry reports, the device measures just 4mm in thickness when unfolded, making it the slimmest foldable smartphone to date. This surpasses its closest competitor, the Honor Magic V3, which measures 4.35mm.

Samsung has also entered the race for ultra-thin devices, recently unveiling the S25 Edge variant during the Galaxy S25 series launch. This move is seen as a response to speculation that Apple plans to introduce the iPhone 17 Air in September, which is expected to be just 5.5mm thin.

Competition in the Ultra-Thin Smartphone Market

Apple has long been a major player in the push for thinner smartphones. The thinnest iPhone to date remains the iPhone 6, which debuted with a sleek 6.9mm profile. However, with the anticipated launch of the iPhone 17 Air later this year, Apple aims to reclaim its position as a pioneer in slim device engineering.

As brands continue to push the boundaries of design and functionality, foldable smartphones are increasingly becoming mainstream. With the Find N5, Oppo is not only delivering the world's thinnest foldable device but also reinforcing its reputation for innovation and precision engineering.

A New Era of Foldable Technology

With the Find N5 leading the charge, the foldable smartphone market is set to witness unprecedented advancements. As competitors respond with their ultra-thin offerings, consumers can expect a wave of new devices that prioritize both aesthetics and durability. The future of foldable technology is slimmer, smarter, and more refined than ever before.

