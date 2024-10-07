5 hours ago

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo has called on the youth to revive and maintain a strong sense of service to the nation, emphasizing the values of integrity and selflessness.

Speaking at the 2024 Enhanced Chief Justice’s Mentoring Programme in Accra on Wednesday, she also urged them to demonstrate greater commitment to lawful behavior and conduct.

The 2024 Enhanced Chief Justice’s Mentoring Programme was held under the theme: “I Pledge Myself to the Service of Ghana.”

The programme brought together students from six schools with established Justice Clubs: St. Mary’s Senior High School, Accra High School, Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School, SOS Hermann Gmeiner International College, Chemu Senior High Technical School, and Tema Senior High School.

Other participating groups included the Orange Girls (Kayayei) and the United Nations Youth Association.

The Chief Justice’s mentoring initiative is designed to positively influence and impact the nation at multiple levels, aiming to boost the confidence of young people while instilling in them the values of law, legality, and justice within schools, families, and communities.

Through the programme, students gained an understanding of the workings of the justice sector in the country.

Chief Justice Torkornoo noted that involvement in clubs, societies, and associations provided opportunities for knowledge and enlightenment beyond what was taught in the classroom.

These activities, she observed, were not only enjoyable but also bridged knowledge gaps, strengthened ethical values, fostered leadership skills, and built resilience against negative influences.

The Chief Justice explained that this was the rationale behind her proposal to introduce Justice Clubs into schools and communities.

The aim, she said, was to deepen understanding of the rule of law, legality, and justice, thereby promoting these fundamental principles throughout the nation.

Chief Justice Torkornoo stated that the Judiciary had made a deliberate choice to engage with various groups, including those in schools, marketplaces, and underserved communities.

She said the Judiciary was committed to demystifying its work and making it more accessible to the public, explaining that this was being achieved through consistent and purposeful interactions in settings that are both enjoyable and conducive to continuous learning.

“Next year, we will be on the road to inaugurate more Justice Clubs in the regions of Ghana.”

Touching on the theme, the Chief Justice stressed the need to devote oneself to the service of the country, adding, “We are one nation, one people, and have one destiny.

“We must build this nation ourselves and enjoy it ourselves. But we can only do so if we all contribute to equipping each other with what we have for the task,” she said.

The Chief Justice urged people to challenge the belief that “service to the nation could only be delivered from specific positions.”

She emphasized that a nation’s greatness is built on the collective efforts of all its citizens.

“It is your individual contributions that will make this country, like the nations we admire, great, prosperous, and strong,” she said.

Chief Justice Torkornoo encouraged the students to view themselves as capable of generating ideas, innovations, and projects that can bring positive benefits to the larger community.

Mrs. Efua Ghartey, President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), urged everyone to contribute in numerous ways to building a just, equitable, and prosperous society.

She said that the legal profession was not just a career but a calling that extended far beyond courtrooms and legal documents.

“Lawyers are architects of justice, guardians of human rights, and agents of social change… Lawyers have been at the forefront of national progress.

“We have been instruments in strengthening democratic institutions and creating legal frameworks that promote economic development,” she said.

Mr. Sam Okudzeto, a veteran lawyer, advised the students to humble themselves and learn from their more experienced superiors.

He noted that the legal profession offered individuals the opportunity to deeply understand issues and critically examine documents.

He also urged the students to embrace technology as they pursued their legal education.

Justice Eric Kyei Baffour, a Court of Appeal Judge, encouraged the students to seek guidance from God, believe in their abilities, and work diligently to achieve their goals.

After observing some court proceedings, lawyers and judges from both the Superior and Lower Courts took the time to engage with the participants.