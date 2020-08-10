3 hours ago

Former Black Stars and Fulham defender John Paintsil says Legon Cities have a five year development plan that seeks to transform the club into giants on the African continent.

The rechristened Wa All Stars was acquired from former GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi after the Anas expose and the new owners have in this short while made the club a toast of many neutrals with their unique sense of branding and appeal although results on the pitch did not match the on field success.

According to John Paintsil who is a management member of the club, they have an academy and hope to build a club house, their own training facilities, hostels and own their own stadium in the long term.

“We have a mission to be one of the top three teams after each league in Ghana and also become one of the top five teams in Africa. This is part of our five-year development plan." he told Graphic Sports Online.

“There is a projected action plan to construct our own stadium to add value to the club. We are also establishing our own training facilities, and hostels to accommodate our players to motivate them to excel ” said Paintsil.

He says they have an academy with the aim of churning out talents for the various national teams and beyond.

“We also want to groom many of our young players to play actively for the various national teams in Ghana and at the international level.

"We have now started a football academy to develop our young and talented footballers to enable them to play prominently locally as well as for clubs in Europe and beyond,” said Paintsil who is undertaking an advanced coaching course.

After an illustrious career, Paintsil went into coaching briefly where he was assistant coach at South African side Kaizer Chiefs before moving to Ghana.

He says he is on the verge of securing his CAF license A coaching certificate in order to help nurture young talents.

“Within the five-year period, we should be able to complete all these laudable projects to transform Legon Cities to be one of the most attractive and successful football clubs in Africa,” he added.