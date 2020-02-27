1 hour ago

The Public Relations Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Kennedy Boakye Ansah has debunked reports that contract rebel Songne Yacouba has renewed his soon to expire contract by a year.

The Burkinabe International has been at loggerheads with the Kotoko management about renewing his contract.

“It is never true Yacouba has extended his contract with Asante Kotoko neither have we agreed on any terms,it is non existent as we speak. Let’s not do anything that will pile pressure on the player and the club.”

“We do not want to give too much attention to Sogne Yacouba and his contract issues.We are still in talks with him for a possible renewal,he is our player and we are interested in extending his stay.”

He however added that there is talks between the player, his agents and the leadership of the supporters Circles.

“Officially there’s no communication to management whether he has lowered his demand though we are aware of talks between his agents and the circles leadership.” He added.