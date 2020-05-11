1 hour ago

They were born to the same father but different mothers and grew up together in Germany with the hope of making it together as footballers.

Jerome Boateng went on to represent the country of his birth but his senior brother Kevin Prince Boateng after playing for all the age group national teams in Germany represented the country of his father Ghana.

Interestingly the two brothers played against each other as Ghana and Germany were paired in the same group at the 2010 World Cup.

Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng says playing against his senior brother Kevin Prince Boateng at the 2010 World Cup made his parents very glad.

The pair made history at the 2010 World Cup by becoming the first brothers to feature at the World Cup before meeting for the second time at the 2014 World Cup.

Jerome Boateng says he was very nervous facing his brother the first time but that clash made their parents very happy.

“There was a lot of pressure on both of us, including the family. I was super nervous,” Jerome revealed in an Instagram chat with his brother.

“It was a lot of pressure on both of us and on our family even, because I think it was really bad from the media and the whole thing against you, then (they) put pressure on me because of the story before”

“The misunderstandings between us and the fight, of course that happens with brothers but we played for two different countries, and everyone was on his own and in the game I was super nervous”

“Our parents were watching…were super proud and was a super important game for both of us so I was also super nervous”

“So I slept for 2-3 hours and I was just praying that we win the game and that I play a normal game, don’t make a mistake or anything, it was really one of the most highest pressures on me and on us for a game” he said.