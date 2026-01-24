9 hours ago

NPP Presidential aspirant, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong has stated emphatically that the documents all five NPP Flagbearer aspirants signed on Thursday as a peace pact, had no errors contrary to claims by another aspirant, Kennedy Agyapong.

There was drama at the signing ceremony in the full glare of the media as Kennedy Agyapong was reluctant to sign the documents, which he later said he spotted some errors.

However, in a response to a delegate's enquiry who wanted to know whether there was any error in the document as Kennedy Agyapong claimed, Kwabena Agyapong, who also contested the 2023 primaries of the NPP, confirmed there was no error, and added that same document was given to them during the last primaries, and the latest one was also given to all aspirants days before the signing ceremony

"The document we signed was the same document which was part of our filing forms . It was the same for the last primaries. We signed the same document but because it was not made public, one of us decided to leave the party after the election," Kwabena Agyapong said.

"So the feel this year is that if it is made public and everyone signs publicly for Ghanaians to see, you cannot say you reject the results and you're leaving."

"So there was nothing new in the document . They sent the documents to us well ahead of time and I looked through it thoroughly. It was the same documents attached to our filing form so there was no error in. There was nothing like that."

Kennedy Agyapong has come under criticism from party supporters for unnecessarily drawing negativity to an otherwise positive exercise for the party.