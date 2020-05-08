1 hour ago

Parliamentary Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Okaikoi North in the Greater Accra Region, Theresa Lardi Awuni, has distributed food items to the less privileged in some communities in her constituency.

It comes at a time most businesses have been halted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Food items distributed by the women’s activist were rice, sugar, bottles of vegetable oil, canned fish and tomatoes to residents whose sources of livelihood had been truncated by the outbreak of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The donation which took place on Thursday is the second to be held by help the vulnerable and other residents of the Okaikoi North area.

Areas Madam Awuni visited with her team are Achimota,Abofu,Agbogbloshie Christian village and Akweteyman all in the Okaikoi North constituency.

Speaking to the press, Madam Awuni said there are a lot of people who, for the fear of contracting the virus, have decided to stay home, depriving them of their daily income hence she had to reach out to them as encouraged by NDC flag bearer, H.E John Mahama.

“At the early stages of the coronavirus in the country, I supported my constituents with PPEs and later made considerable donations, including Veronica buckets to some selected institutions in the constituency like hospitals, police stations, markets, and some palaces of our chiefs,” said Madam Awuni who was elated by her contributions to some Muslim communities in her area.

The NDC candidate also took the opportunity to sensitize the residents on the need to adhere to social distancing, wearing of nose masks and the use of alcohol based hand sanitizers to reduce their risk of getting into contact with the deadly virus that has killed 18 and infected over 3,000 persons in the country.

The former GIMPA TEIN Women Commissioners and a three-time Constituency Women’s Organiser of Okaikoi North Constituency won the 2019 Parliamentary Primaries elections of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).