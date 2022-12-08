6 hours ago

Ghana's Amapiano King DJ Azonto has reiterated that no song released in 2022 is bigger than his 'Fa Ne Fom' hit single.

DJ Azonto in recent weeks pledged to give his G-Wagon to any artist who has a bigger song than 'Fa Me Fom' in the year 2022.

According to DJ Azonto, he was confident that his groundbreaking single is the biggest song in Ghana thus far, and no artiste can claim contrary.

"My G-Wagon is still available, and no artiste has been bold enough to make a claim for it. Well, with a few days left to end December, the G-Wagon is still available for any musician who has a bigger song than 'Fa Ne Fom."

DJ Azonto's newly released song "Kaba Ne Skirt" is making waves ahead of the Christmas festivities and topping charts.

DJ Azonto is expected to release a new song titled VGMA this Friday, December 9, and as part of his Christmas activities, he will also host a gargantuan concert on December 25, 2022, at the Kwashieman Park in Accra and has promised to gift a 2022 Pink Lexus sports car to the fan who emerges champion of the 'Fa Ne Fom' dance challenge.