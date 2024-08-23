12 hours ago

Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has shared insights into her approach to spiritual protection.

She revealed that, despite numerous suggestions from friends, she relies solely on her faith in God.

In an interview with Starr FM on August 22, 2024, McBrown discussed how she has been urged by friends to seek spiritual protection against potential enemies.

However, the actress firmly believes that her sole source of protection is the Almighty God.

“I’ve received advice from friends suggesting that I should seek protection due to the potential envy and negative energy that might come my way,” McBrown revealed. “But I’ve always declined. Throughout my career, I’ve never consulted a pastor or any spiritualist for protection. If I had, they would surely have come back to demand something in return.”

McBrown, who attends the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), admitted that she has not been to church in the past year but emphasized that she maintains her faith through personal prayer.

“I pray at home, and that’s enough for me. My protection comes from God. I’ve faced challenges on set, but I don’t attribute them to any form of spiritual malice.”

The actress acknowledged that while spiritual attacks are a reality but, she prefers not to dwell on them.

“Juju might be prevalent, but I don’t believe in attributing my challenges to it. If Juju had the power to harm me, I would have been affected long ago. I trust in the power of God and my clean conscience to see me through.”

McBrown concluded by reinforcing her stance on not engaging with any spiritual practitioners.

“I want to make it clear that I have no connections with any Juju men, pastors, or spiritualists, whether in Ghana or elsewhere. My faith and prayers are what sustain me.”

Watch the interview below: