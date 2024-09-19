1 hour ago

After expressing his frustration on social media about experiencing financial setbacks caused by the government, Michael Blackson has disclosed that his assistant’s life is now being threatened.

In a recent update, Blackson has stated that his assistant, currently based in Ghana, has been receiving threats in response to his tweets.

“My assistant in Ghana called me yesterday and said he was getting threats because of my tweets,” parts of his tweets read.

Questioning what his crime was, Michael Blackson asked if he didn’t have the right to speak out after being robbed in the country.

“Let me get this straight, I decided to come home because of the love and passion I have for home but I get robbed and since I don’t have the power to fight back, I decided to tell the world my problem and now they threaten my people. Smh,” he added.

The Ghanaian American actor also discussed his investments, explaining that he had conducted research on Ghana’s bond history, believing they would be a stable investment, but things turned out worse.

“I did my research on Ghana and bonds, in their history of existence there has never been an issue. So, I said to myself this interest can keep my school going. $10k a month will be good to pay teachers, cooks, cleaners, security, lunch, electricity, water, books, etc.

"I figured $1m would get me $10k, I got one payment and it stopped. It’s been 2 years, mind you they had my $1m and I had to find $10k each month. Now you know why I’m pissed,” he stated.

Background

Michael Blackson criticised the Ghanaian government for using funds from Eurobond investments to pay off debts, leaving investors like him in a tough situation.

He explained that he invested in the Eurobonds, believing they would sustain the free school he built.

“Who’s the Minister of Finance in Ghana? I have issues with this guy. People from the diaspora chose to invest in our continent, and now our money is being used to pay off debt. We’re left with disappointing options: a 37% cut for 5% interest over 11 years, or no cut with just 1.9% interest over 15 years. I’m very disappointed in my people for this,” he expressed.

His comments have since ignited a wave of reactions on social media, especially among celebrities and media personalities.