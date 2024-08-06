2 hours ago

A young man in his early thirties has been arrested for allegedly stealing from members of Captain Jesus prayer camp in Nkawkaw in the Kwawu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The suspect, identified as Daniel, had come to the camp for spiritual healing but was caught stealing mobile phones, gas cylinders, clothes, and plantains belonging to the church members.

Security personnel at the prayer camp, Samuel Doku in an interview on Adom News said the suspect was caught in the act.

He said they handed him to Police personnel at the Nkawkaw Police Command to assist with investigations.

Doku also urged leaders of prayer camps to be vigilant and cautious of those seeking refuge at their camps.