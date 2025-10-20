1 hour ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has issued a stern warning to Senior High School students about the potential dangers of inappropriate social media use, citing its negative impact on both academic performance and future prospects.

During a student forum in the Central Region on Sunday, October 19, 2025, Dr. Juliet Duffie Otameh, the Regional Director of Education, urged students to be more responsible and thoughtful about the content they share online.

The growing trend of students engaging in harmful online behaviour has raised significant concerns within the education sector. Dr. Otameh explained that social media posts can have long-lasting effects on students' reputations and opportunities.

“Before you post anything about yourself, ask whether you will be proud of it tomorrow. Lately, there have been videos circulating online involving some of our students. In the next three years, will they be proud of those posts?” Dr. Otameh advised the students.

Encouraging self-reflection, Dr. Otameh asked students to consider whether their online actions truly represent their best selves, adding, “Would your parents and teachers smile if they saw that post?”

While acknowledging the positive potential of social media for learning and personal development, Dr. Otameh warned that misuse could damage students' public image and harm their future opportunities.