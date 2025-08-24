3 hours ago

A dramatic twist has emerged in the ongoing case of murdered Immigration Officer Stephen King Amoah, as a third suspect linked to the incident has reportedly died following a short illness.

The development was confirmed by the officer’s brother, Kwasi Amoako, who revealed in an interview with Citi News that the information came directly from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer in charge of the case.

“Yesterday [Friday, August 21] we went to court, and I can confirm that the third suspect has passed on. I was told by the Police CID, the one who is in charge of the case. We thank God that our brother has started seeking justice for himself,” he stated.

While the police are yet to issue an official statement, the death of the suspect raises fresh questions about the direction of the legal process and the future of the investigation.

The murder of 38-year-old Stephen King Amoah has gripped national attention since his disappearance on July 3, 2025. He was last seen leaving his home at Ashongman Estate to meet a friend.

Six days later, on July 9, his charred body was discovered near Abuom Junction, Kwabenya, sparking public outrage and prompting an intensive police manhunt.

The arrest and arraignment of suspects provided hope for justice, but the sudden death of one of them has introduced new uncertainties in a case already marked by shocking twists.

For the Amoah family, however, the latest development is seen as a form of divine intervention.

“We thank God that our brother has started seeking justice for himself,” Mr. Amoako said.

The family has repeatedly called for a swift, transparent, and thorough investigation to ensure accountability and closure. Despite the legal complexities, they remain resolute in their demand for justice for their slain relative.