Producer of the popular TV series ‘Things We Do For Love’ and ‘YOLO’, Ivan Quashigah is in pain over the death of actor, Vincent McCauley.

In a tribute on Instagram, Mr Quashigah said the news about his death cuts deeply.

Mr McCauley who starred in both series passed on Monday, January 15. The cause of his death however remains unknown.

Mr Quashigah said he was aware the actor was battling a health condition but didn’t know how severe it was.

This, according to him was because Mr McCauley always put up his cheerful smile without allowing anything to get in his way.

The producer disclosed that, he had plans to work on new projects with the deceased.

“Hmmm. Vincent! What do I do with the new scripts? This cuts really deep!… Lord, teach us how to number our days and to recognize how few they are and help us to spend them as we should. Your word says in all things we should give thanks, but this really, really hurts. Rest in Peace Nephew,” he mourned.

Mr Quashigah recounted the death of other actors McCauley worked with, citing his on-screen cousin in “Things We Do for Love,” Marleen (Lois), and Ekow Blankson, his boss in “Inspector Bediako.”