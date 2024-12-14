6 hours ago

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has described his upcoming term as a pivotal moment to solidify his legacy before retiring from active politics.

Speaking at his private residence in Accra on Friday, 13 December, during a visit by the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, Tong Defa, Mahama reflected on the weight of responsibility that comes with his mandate.

The Ambassador was there to deliver a congratulatory message from Chinese President Xi Jinping on Mahama’s victory in the 2024 general election.

During their interaction, Mahama expressed gratitude for the goodwill message and highlighted the importance of strengthening the bilateral relationship between Ghana and China.

He commended China for its ongoing support in critical sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, and education, noting that these partnerships have been instrumental in advancing Ghana’s development agenda.

The president-elect also assured Ambassador Defa that his doors would remain open for consultations, underscoring his commitment to fostering collaboration between the two nations.

“China has been a reliable partner for Ghana, and I am committed to ensuring that our cooperation continues to grow in a way that benefits both countries,” Mahama stated.

Mahama reiterated his determination to use this term to focus on transformative initiatives that will leave a lasting impact on the nation.

He said, “The easy part is over, which is the elections. Now the difficult part begins, that is bringing Ghana back and restoring it to being the black star of Africa, and I wish to assure you that I will give it my best.”

“This is a legacy term for me, and it would be making a good name for myself before going into political retirement, and so you can count on me working as hard as I can to move Ghana to the place that it should be,” he stated.