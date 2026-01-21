1 hour ago

NPP Flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong has come under intense criticism from Ghanaians on social media over his stunning, unprovoked verbal tirade against former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Kennedy Agyapong, in a characteristic fashion, was captured in a viral video using umprintable words against Bawumia, alleging that Bawumia had claimed that the NPP's 1992 Presidential candidate, Professor Adu Boahen did not contest the party's 1996 primaries because of ill health.

However, following Kennedy Agyapong's allegation and unprovoked insults on the person of Bawumia, it turned out that the said comment was not made by Bawumia, but rather by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiaku, popularly called Chairman Wontumi, who repeated claims by some close associates of Prof Adu Boahen in their official publications.

The manner of Kennedy Agyapong's attacks on Bawumia and the insulting language he used, has attracted widespread contempt on social media

A number of social media users have described Kennedy's conduct as "disgusting, despicable and unpresidential, while others have spoken of his deep hatred for Bawumia and also questioned his loyalty to the cause of the NPP following what they call anti party utterances.

" There’s absolutely no way, someone like me would want to be associated with the NPP if God forbids, such a classless, despicable character becomes the flagbearer of a decent party like the NPP. This is shameful! You fabricate a lie and use that lie to call someone a liar! Weird," Nana Yaw Kesse, adding that," if this is how the likes of JA Kuffour, Obestebi Lamptey, JH Mensah, Nana Addo, Christine Churcher, Hawa Yakubu and co behaved the party would not have come this far. What a bloody shame!"

"From day one, I did not read Kennedy’s rhetoric as normal intra-party disagreement. I read it for what it is - and I still do.

What he has directed at Dr. Bawumia is not competitive politics. It is opposition-style psychological warfare. These are not policy critiques; they are emotional grenades - designed to destabilise, not persuade," wrote another J. A. Sarbah.

Sarbah also faulted Kennedy Agyapong's continuous attack of Bawumia’s faith, his ethnicity and his wife, Samira’s lineage and Fulani parentage, calling it a deliberate divisive campaign.

"None of this is accidental. And none of it is innocent. That is not how party men argue. That is how adversaries operate," he continued.

"Recent events confirm the hard truth: Kennedy is not fighting to lead the New Patriotic Party. He appears content to preside over its burial," Sarbah added.

Other commentators, clearly members of the NPP, expressed disgust at Kennedy's behaviour, which they said, were running the NPP.

"Enough, we're too charitable to this empty dude for far too long and he's taking our leniency for weakness. This is beyond arrogance and uncivility," wrote Abass Osman Mohammed Cissey.

While Kennedy Agyapong was taken to the cleaners for his uncivil language, Bawumia was commended for his tolerance and composure in the midst of extreme provocation.

"Do you know what’s worse? Dr. Bawumia HAS NOT MADE ANY SUCH COMMENT ABOUT DR. ADU BOAHENE. Ken and his goons have created their own LIES and using their own lies to call someone a liar," Nana Yaw Kesse wrote again.

"So how does DMB do it? To stay very focused in the face of needless provocation. To be insulted over something you didn’t even say? Bitter people insulting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia left, right and center.

Damn it! I need the personality of Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia."