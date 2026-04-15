10 hours ago

Ghana international Christopher Baah Bonsu has dedicated his latest goal in the Saudi Pro League to his late mother, in an emotional moment following his side’s draw on Tuesday.

The winger played the full 90 minutes as Al Qadsiah were held to a 2-2 draw by Al Shababin a competitive encounter.

Baah Bonsu, who has been in impressive form this season, found the net to help his side secure a point, continuing a run that has seen him emerge as one of the team’s standout performers.

After the match, the former KRC Genk attacker shared a heartfelt message on social media in memory of his mother, who died in 2024.

“I will never lose your essence. This one is for you mama,” he wrote on Instagram.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a strong campaign, contributing three goals and eight assists in 27 league appearances.

With the next World Cup fast approaching, Baah Bonsu will be aiming to maintain his form as he looks to secure a place in Ghana’s squad for the global tournament.