2 days ago

Matthew Nyindam, former Member of Parliament for Kpandai, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of engineering the upcoming rerun of the constituency election, insisting that the 2024 poll was conducted fairly.

In an interview with Joy FM on Thursday, December 11, Nyindam described the High Court ruling that triggered the rerun as unjustified.

“I can tell you without any fear of contradiction that nothing went wrong with the election. We have gone to the Court of Appeal to challenge the ruling, but they are not allowing me to even contest the decision,” he stated.

He expressed frustration over the parliamentary seat being declared vacant ahead of the Supreme Court’s hearing, which is scheduled for December 16 and 18.

“Then the Electoral Commission comes out with a date for a rerun. You see how they have planned this. It is a planned thing,” he added, directly blaming the NDC for the alleged manipulation.

Despite his criticisms, Nyindam remains confident in his support base and has vowed to contest the rerun.

“I am not worried. I am waiting for the 30th. The people of Kpandai who voted for me in the 2024 election believe that I can represent them,” he said.

The Electoral Commission has scheduled the rerun for Tuesday, December 30, 2025, following a ruling by the Tamale High Court on Monday, November 24, 2025, which ordered the rerun to take place within thirty days. The Commission received formal notification from the Clerk of Parliament on Monday, December 8, confirming that the Kpandai parliamentary seat has officially become vacant.