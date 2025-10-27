15 hours ago

It’s been a goal-filled week for Ghanaian attackers, with Brandon Thomas-Asante, Prince Kwabena Adu, and Mohammed Salisu all finding the net in their respective leagues — a timely reminder of the firepower available to the Black Stars ahead of the Asian Tour.

Brandon Thomas-Asante – Coventry City

Goal vs Watford (3rd minute)

The red-hot striker bagged his fourth goal in three games post-international break, opening the scoring under three minutes.

The 26-year-old attacker has now notched nine (9) goals and registered three (3) assists in twelve (12) English Championship matches this campaign averaging a goal contribution per game. He has since been the most consistent and been the most sought-after player in the Championship with his continuous standout performances for Coventry City, taking them to the summit of the division and charging them greatly for Premier League promotion.

Prince Kwabena Adu – Viktoria Plzeň

Goal vs Banik Ostrava

Fresh off his UEFA Europa League stunner vs AS Roma, Adu struck again in the Czech First League, opening the scoring in another win for his side.

The former Bechem United forward has now amassed five (5) goals in all competitions for the Czech side this campaign as he has notched four in the Czech First League and one in the UEFA Europa League. It has been an incredible week for the Ghanaian star as he has dominated newspapers and tabloids across Europe during the midweek with his stellar performance against AS Roma in the UEFA Europa League.

Mohammed Salisu – AS Monaco

Goal vs Toulouse (3rd minute)

The defensive stalwart scored the only goal of the match, securing all three points for Monaco. Earlier this month, the solid centre back scored in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers during the international break for Ghana as they thumped Central Africa Republic 5-0. His solitary and match-winning goal for AS Monaco won him the Man of the Match award after the game, going a long way to depict his blistering form for his club across all competitions this season.

The Black Stars of Ghana will embark on an Asian Tour in November where they will be facing Japan and South Korea on 14th and 18th of November respectively. They will also get to identify their Group opponents for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as the grand draw is set to take place on December 5 in Washington.

With form like this, the Black Stars’ attacking and defensive structure looks promising — and the Asian Tour could be the perfect stage for these stars to shine.