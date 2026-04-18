3 hours ago

Coventry City have secured a long-awaited return to the Premier League, ending a 25-year absence after winning the Championship title with two games to spare.

Under manager Frank Lampard, the Sky Blues finished top of the 2025–26 table with 86 points, sealing automatic promotion in a campaign defined by consistency, resilience and attacking flair.

Among the standout performers was Ghana international Brandon Thomas-Asante, whose goals and assists proved decisive in tight matches throughout the season. His contributions, alongside those of forward Haji Wright and midfielder Frank Onyeka, helped drive Coventry’s promotion charge.

Coventry recorded 25 wins, 11 draws and just seven defeats across 43 matches, finishing with a goal difference of +42. Their form saw them emerge as clear leaders in the closing stages of the season.

The promotion marks a remarkable turnaround for a club that has endured significant struggles in recent decades. After enjoying 34 consecutive seasons in the top flight between 1967 and 2001, Coventry’s fortunes declined sharply, culminating in relegation to League Two in 2017.

However, a steady rebuild followed. Back-to-back promotions between 2018 and 2020 returned the club to the Championship, laying the foundations for their eventual top-flight comeback.

For Lampard, the achievement represents a major milestone in his managerial career, restoring his reputation after previous challenges in the dugout.

The financial rewards are also significant, with promotion expected to generate more than £100 million in revenue through broadcasting and commercial opportunities.

Above all, the return to the Premier League has reignited pride among supporters in Coventry, restoring a sense of identity and belonging after years outside English football’s top tier.