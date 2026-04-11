19 hours ago

Ghana forward Brandon Thomas-Asante could be on the brink of history as Coventry City aim to secure promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 25 years.

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‎The 27-year-old was named in the starting line-up for Coventry’s crucial clash against already relegated Sheffield Wednesday, with victory set to confirm their long-awaited return to England’s top flight.

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‎Thomas-Asante has been a key figure in Coventry’s push for promotion, contributing 12 goals and four assists in what has been a standout campaign in the Championship.

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‎His performances have helped drive the club to the summit of the table, putting them within touching distance of a historic achievement.

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For Coventry, a return to the Premier League would mark the end of a 25-year absence, while for Thomas-Asante, it could represent a major milestone in his career, and a significant boost to Ghana’s presence at the highest level of English football.

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‎With the stakes high and history within reach, all eyes will be on whether Coventry can finish the job and seal their place among England’s elite.