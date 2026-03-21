Ghana forward Brandon Thomas-Asante continued his impressive scoring form, finding the net as Coventry City secured a commanding 3-0 win over Swansea City in the EFL Championship.
The Black Stars striker opened the scoring from the penalty spot, calmly converting from 12 yards to give Coventry an early lead. His goal set the tone for a dominant first-half performance, with his teammates adding two more goals before the break to seal the victory.
Thomas-Asante’s latest strike takes his tally to 12 league goals this season, alongside four assists, underlining his importance to Coventry’s promotion charge.
The 26-year-old has been in fine form in recent weeks, playing a key role as Coventry climb to the top of the Championship table and strengthen their hopes of securing promotion to the English Premier League.
His performances will also be a major boost for the Ghana national football team, as they continue preparations for upcoming international fixtures and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
With his confidence growing, Thomas-Asante appears determined to maintain his scoring streak and help drive Coventry’s push towards a return to top-flight football.
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