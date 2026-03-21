12 hours ago

Ghana forward Brandon Thomas-Asante continued his impressive scoring form, finding the net as Coventry City secured a commanding 3-0 win over Swansea City in the EFL Championship.

‎

‎The Black Stars striker opened the scoring from the penalty spot, calmly converting from 12 yards to give Coventry an early lead. His goal set the tone for a dominant first-half performance, with his teammates adding two more goals before the break to seal the victory.

‎

‎Thomas-Asante’s latest strike takes his tally to 12 league goals this season, alongside four assists, underlining his importance to Coventry’s promotion charge.

‎

‎The 26-year-old has been in fine form in recent weeks, playing a key role as Coventry climb to the top of the Championship table and strengthen their hopes of securing promotion to the English Premier League.

‎

‎His performances will also be a major boost for the Ghana national football team, as they continue preparations for upcoming international fixtures and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

‎

‎With his confidence growing, Thomas-Asante appears determined to maintain his scoring streak and help drive Coventry’s push towards a return to top-flight football.