8 hours ago

Ghana forward Brandon Thomas-Asante is poised for a timely return as Coventry City prepare to face his former side West Bromwich Albion in the Championship on Saturday.

The 25-year-old is back in contention after serving a three-match suspension, setting up what could be an emotional reunion at The Hawthorns against the club where he previously made his mark.

Thomas-Asante has been a key attacking figure for Coventry this season, scoring 10 goals and registering four assists in England’s second tier. His energy, movement and clinical finishing have played a crucial role in the Sky Blues’ campaign.

A return against West Brom adds extra intrigue to the fixture. The striker enjoyed a productive spell with the Baggies before making the switch, and his familiarity with his former teammates could prove significant.

With Coventry pushing for promotion in a tightly contested Championship race, the availability of one of their leading scorers offers a timely boost. For Thomas-Asante, meanwhile, the occasion presents an opportunity not only to continue his impressive season but to do so against a club that played a key part in his development.

All eyes will be on whether the Ghanaian forward can make his return count in what promises to be a fiercely competitive encounter.