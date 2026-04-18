3 hours ago

Coventry City have secured promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 25 years, with manager Frank Lampard guiding the club back to English football’s top tier.

The Sky Blues’ return marks a historic moment for both the club and Ghana international Brandon Thomas-Asante, who has played a central role in their successful campaign.

Thomas-Asante has scored 12 goals and provided four assists this season, delivering key contributions at crucial moments as Coventry sealed their long-awaited promotion.

The achievement represents a significant milestone for Lampard, the former Chelsea F.C.manager, as he secures one of the most notable successes of his managerial career by ending Coventry’s lengthy absence from the Premier League.

For Thomas-Asante, the promotion adds to a growing list of accomplishments ahead of international duty with Ghana’s Black Stars. He becomes the second consecutive Ghanaian international to help a club return to the top flight, following the example set by Kwasi Sibo.

Coventry’s rise has been years in the making, following a period of decline that once saw the club fall as far as League Two. Their return to the Premier League signals a renewed chapter, both on and off the pitch.

For supporters, it is a moment of celebration and relief, a reward for years of patience as one of English football’s historic clubs reclaims its place among the elite.