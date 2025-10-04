1 day ago

Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank has praised Mohammed Kudus following the Ghanaian’s first goal for the club, which sealed a 2–1 win over Leeds United on Saturday and ended the hosts’ unbeaten home run.

Kudus, who joined Spurs in a £55 million summer move from West Ham, delivered a standout performance at Elland Road, assisting Mathys Tel’s opener before scoring the winner with a composed strike into the bottom corner.

“It was about time, wasn’t it? We’ve got big expectations,” Frank said post-match.

“I’m so happy for Mo — he needed that goal. He’s been our best offensive player so far.”

Kudus’ through ball for Tel and his decisive finish after Noah Okafor’s equaliser showcased his vision, fluidity, and attacking precision — traits that have made him a central figure in Spurs’ unbeaten start.

With club momentum building, Kudus now turns his attention to Ghana’s final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers:



October 8: Ghana vs 🇨🇫 Central African Republic (Stade d’Honneur de Meknes, Morocco)



October 12: Ghana vs 🇰🇲 Comoros (Accra Sports Stadium)

Ghana needs at least four points to seal qualification, and Kudus’ form could be the difference-maker as the Black Stars chase a fifth World Cup appearance.