5 minutes ago

Ghana and Athletico Madrid's Thomas Partey is on the wanted list of English Premier League side Arsenal as they look to reshape their squad.

He is among three players the gunners are looking to add to reinforce their squad for the coming season.

The 27-year-old midfielder has emerged as a priority signing for Mikel Arteta, with Partey also wanting the Emirates switch.

Already the London club are close to wrapping up a deal for Chelsea's Willian after offering him a three year contract with an option for another year.

According to the Sun, Partey is among the like of Willian, Lille defender Gabriel Meghales and to keep Dani Ceballos for the coming season.

Arsenal will need to activate the 50 million euros release clause in the Ghanaians contract at Athletico Madrid.

It is believed the gunners will need at least 100 million pounds to fund this transfer and will have to sell some fringe players to raise the needed funds.