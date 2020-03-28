8 minutes ago

Thomas Teye Partey and his teammates at Athletico Madrid are set for a pay cut from their club in the wake of the massive loss being incurred in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Atletico de Madrid have declared an ERTE to reduce costs on employees: “With the sole objective of guaranteeing the survival of the club.”

The move by the club will see about 500 of its employees including all players, coaches and physios employed by the club across its multiple categories.

The club is activating an ERTE – Spain’s temporary redundancy scheme which is activated by the state of emergency within the country, with businesses losing access to their profits.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought sport across the world to a halt with Spanish football suspended indefinitely – meaning that all clubs have no income from matchdays or, for the elite clubs, their museums.

Spain is now behind only Italy on the global scale for the most deaths due to the virus, with the nation now 12 days into a 30-day state of lockdown.