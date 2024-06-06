10 minutes ago

Thomas Partey, the seasoned midfielder, has expressed confidence in his ability to lead the Black Stars in their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Ghana is set to face Mali in Bamako on Thursday, followed by a home match against the Central African Republic on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The return of Partey, a former Atletico Madrid star, is viewed as a significant boost for the team, especially after his absence from international football for nearly eight months.

Partey missed the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire and two international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda in March this year.

Speaking to ghanafa.org, Partey emphasized the importance of focusing on their gameplay while acknowledging the strengths of their opponents.

“They have shown that in their recent games as my Coach said. We have to do our best. We have to stop them, stop their best players, and also concentrate on our way of playing and try to get the results we want,” said the Arsenal midfielder.

Reflecting on his return, Partey noted, “I think I have been out for a while. I came back during the season and finished very well. I have played a lot of games for the national team, and I know how we have to play.

I know the system that the coach wants, and I think with the experience I have, I will be able to get the team together and also to lead the young players who are coming in to be able to get in quite easy.”

Partey, 31, is set to lead Ghana against Mali in the crucial Group I qualifier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, June 6, 2024. Since making his debut in May 2016, he has scored 13 goals in 47 appearances for the national team.

The Black Stars are determined to secure positive results in these qualifiers to enhance their chances of making it to the World Cup, with Partey playing a pivotal role in their campaign.