Thomas Partey and Abdul Fatawu Issahaku have arrived in Accra to join the Black Stars' preparations for their upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

The team officially opened camp on Sunday, with early arrivals including Tariq Lamptey, Joseph Wollacott, Ibrahim Osman, Jonas Adjetey, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante, and Frederick Asare.

Partey and Issahaku joined their teammates on Monday morning, with the remaining invited players expected to link up with the squad today.

Head coach Otto Addo, who unveiled a 23-man squad last Thursday, will lead the first training session at the Accra Sports Stadium later today.

The team will then travel to Kumasi on Tuesday in preparation for their first group game.

The Black Stars are set to face Angola at the Baba Yara Stadium on Thursday, September 5. After this opening match, the team will travel to Berkane, Morocco, for their away game against Niger.

Coach Otto Addo is focused on securing victories in both fixtures to ensure a strong start in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers.

The arrival of Partey, Issahaku, and the rest of the squad has generated excitement among fans, who are eager to see the Black Stars perform well in these crucial matches.