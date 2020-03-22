1 hour ago

Athletico Madrid and Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Teye Partey is one of the most sought after players this season in Europe following his stellar performances for the rojiblancos.

The Ghanaian midfielder put in a showing when his side eliminated Champions League holders Liverpool at Anfield.

He put in a virtuoso display in the two legs against Liverpool earning him admiring glances from teams in the English Premier League.

Partey has a modest release clause with the rojiblancos set at a manageable 50 million euros which easily can be afforded by the Arsenals, Manchester United who have shown interest in acquiring the midfielder.

Athletico Madrid have tried to extend his contract and increase his release clause to 100 million euros but the player is yet to put pen to paper.

The club have tabled improved terms before the 26 year old central midfielder but is yet to sign it giving hope to the English teams chasing him.

It appears Partey is ready to listen to offers from the Premier League and the rojiblancos have been alarmed with the way and manner Rodri left them to join Manchester City in the summer.

Partey has admitted that his agents are in talks with Athletico Madrid but does not give any assurances he will stay with the rojiblancos beyond this season.

"My agent is speaking with the club," he said. "Sometimes what we want we can't have but I hope everything turns out well." The midfielder says he is "proud to attract attention from more clubs" and says it motivates him to keep improving. "Leave? Sometimes it's not the decision of the player, but the club too. If Atlético want me, I'll be here until they don't and then we will see what we'll do." he added.