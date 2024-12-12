7 hours ago

Thomas Partey’s future at Arsenal remains uncertain, even as the Ghanaian midfielder continues to deliver strong performances for the Gunners.

Despite his recent resurgence and consistent contributions on the pitch, reports suggest that talks over a contract extension have hit a snag, raising questions about his long-term prospects at the Emirates.

Partey, who has been pivotal in Arsenal’s midfield, has returned to his best form, displaying the defensive solidity and tactical intelligence that made him a marquee signing from Atlético Madrid in 2020.

His ability to control games and shield the backline has been instrumental in Arsenal’s strong performances this season, with many fans and pundits lauding his impact.

However, despite his form, Arsenal appears to be prioritizing their long-term squad strategy, centered around younger players like Declan Rice and Martin Ødegaard.

Partey’s current contract runs until 2025, but with no concrete offer for an extension, speculation over his future has intensified.

The situation is further complicated by Arsenal’s recent transfer activity. The arrival of Rice, coupled with Arteta’s tactical adjustments that sometimes see Partey deployed in alternative roles, has sparked rumors that the club may consider cashing in on the Ghanaian to fund future signings.

Reports also suggest interest from clubs in Italy and Saudi Arabia, who view Partey as a valuable addition to their squads.

Despite the uncertainty, many Arsenal fans believe Partey deserves a renewed deal, pointing to his form as evidence of his importance to the team.

For now, the midfielder remains focused on delivering consistent performances, knowing that a strong season could either secure his future at Arsenal or attract interest from other top clubs.

As contract talks remain stalled, Partey’s situation is one to watch closely, as his current form makes a compelling case for Arsenal to keep him in their long-term plans.