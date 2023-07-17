3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, who currently plays for Arsenal, will remain in England for an additional week to continue his recovery while the team embarks on their pre-season tour in the USA.

Partey has been training with the Gunners for several weeks, joining the preseason preparations after a short break in Ghana.

He recently featured in Arsenal's 3-3 draw against Nurnberg, a German team.

However, due to an injury, the Black Stars midfielder has been left out of Arsenal's travel squad for the USA tour. Instead, he will join his teammate Emile Smith Rowe in the USA next week.

The decision to keep Partey and Smith Rowe behind is a precautionary measure to ensure they have ample time to fully recover before rejoining the rest of the team in North America.

During the tour, Arsenal is set to face the MLS All-Stars team at Audi Field in Washington D.C on Wednesday, July 19.

They will also play against Manchester United at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday, July 22, and face Barcelona at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, July 26, concluding their tour.

By allowing Partey additional time to recuperate, Arsenal aims to ensure that he returns to full fitness before reuniting with the team for the upcoming season.