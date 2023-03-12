2 hours ago

Ghana and Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey was at his usual best as they mauled Fulham in the London derby at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

The league-chasing Arsenal made light work of the West London side who have been brilliant for much of the season as they handed them a 3-0 defeat.

Gabriel Martinelli thought he had scored the opening goal but the Video Assistant Referee ruled out the goal before Gabriel headed home Leandro Trossard's cross for the opening goal in the 21st minute.

Leandro Trossard who had a hattrick of assists on the made created his second goal as his cross from the left flank was headed home by Gabriel Martinelli as Antony Robinson was caught ball-watching to make it 2-0.

The Belgian who joined Arsenal in January from Brighton provided the delivery for captain Martin Odegaard's cool finish in first-half stoppage time to make it 3-0 and kill the game as a contest.

Thomas Partey had the most successful dribbles in the match completing 4 out of 4 and also had the highest passing accuracy in the match with 95% he also won the most duels winning 8 out of 11.

Arsenal with the win over Fulham has restored their five-point lead at the summit of the league table.