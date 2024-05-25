5 hours ago

Renowned football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Thomas Partey will part ways with Arsenal this summer.

According to Romano, the Gunners have already identified potential replacements for the 30-year-old midfielder.

Speaking on the JD Football Show on YouTube, Romano disclosed that Arsenal is considering Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz and Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi as candidates to fill the void left by Partey's departure.

"Thomas [Partey] will leave. Arsenal has several players [targets] lined up, so there is a good chance they will bring in a new midfielder," Romano stated on the show.

Partey's future at Arsenal has been uncertain in recent months due to his recurring injuries, which have led the club to refrain from offering him a new contract.

With just a year remaining on his current deal, his tenure at the Emirates appears to be coming to an end.

In the recently concluded Premier League season, Partey had an injury-plagued campaign, making only fourteen appearances for the Gunners, with nine starts among them.

His persistent injury issues have been a significant factor in the club's decision to seek new midfield options.

Last summer, Partey was linked to a move to the Saudi Pro League, but the deal ultimately fell through. More recently, there have been rumors connecting him to Barcelona.

Partey joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 after the club activated his £45 million release clause. During his time with the Gunners, he has scored five goals in 95 appearances.

As Arsenal prepares for the next season, the club is poised to make strategic moves to bolster their midfield in Partey's absence.