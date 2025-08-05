3 hours ago

Ghanaian international Thomas Partey has been formally charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to incidents alleged to have occurred between 2021 and 2022.

Partey, who strongly denies all allegations, has been released under strict bail conditions, which permit him to travel internationally while legal proceedings are ongoing.

Despite the gravity of the charges, Partey’s professional future appears to be gaining clarity. According to multiple sources, the former Arsenal midfielder is on the verge of signing with Spanish side Villarreal.

The proposed contract is understood to be a one-year deal with an option for a second season, potentially marking a return to La Liga for the 31-year-old, who previously starred for Atlético Madrid.

Though no official announcement has been made, the deal is said to be complete, pending final confirmation from both parties. Villarreal—who will compete in the 2025-2026 UEFA Champions League—see Partey as a valuable addition to their squad for both domestic and European campaigns.

Negotiations had reportedly stalled while Partey awaited the court’s ruling on bail. With travel now permitted, sources close to the deal expect an official unveiling in the coming days.

Partey's legal troubles have placed his personal and professional life under intense scrutiny, but his bail terms allow full participation in club activities abroad, should the transfer proceed as planned.

Once a central figure at Arsenal, Partey’s time in North London has ended amid uncertainty and off-field controversy. His expected move to Villarreal would represent a new chapter in his career—albeit under the shadow of an ongoing legal process.

Villarreal, known for their shrewd recruitment strategy, are reportedly fully aware of Partey’s legal situation and remain committed to the signing, contingent on further developments.

The court has not yet publicly disclosed the specific terms of Partey's bail, but the midfielder is currently free to train, travel, and sign with a new club—conditions that could hasten his integration into the Spanish side.

While his legal team continues to prepare for what could be a lengthy trial, Partey is expected to maintain a low profile as his situation unfolds.

With the football world watching closely, the coming weeks will be pivotal—for both the player’s future on the pitch and the legal case that may define his career.