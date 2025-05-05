3 days ago

Former Vice President and 2024 NPP Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, says the Almighty God has ''exposed'' those who peddle lies against him on the Bawku crisis during the 2024 elections campaign.

The age-long conflict escalated few weeks to the election, following accusations by opponents of the NPP that its Presidential candidate, who is a Mamprusis, was supporting Mamprusis against the other faction in the conflict, the Kusasis. This led to the Kusaug Traditional Area banning the NPP from any form of political campaign in the area.

However, despite the NDC's accusations and its pledge to end the conflict if elected into government, the conflict has rather escalated leading to the killings of a number of people this year.

Speaking in Bolga, Upper East Region, during the Thank You tour of the NPP, Dr. Bawumia decried the unfortunate politicisation of the crisis, as well as the fatal escalation of the crisis.

"The politicisation of the crisis in Bawku is very unfortunate because some people do that for their own parochial interests, not the peace and stability of the area," Dr. Bawumia said.

"They played politics with the situation and went round lying to the people that I was behind it. They said I was buying guns for people to fight. These were the lies they spread against me."

"By the grace of God, many people have now seen their lies and the truth. Those who peddled these lies have now been exposed. This should be a lesson that nobody should play politics with the Bawku issue."

Dr. Bawumia called for collective efforts to ensure the restoration of lasting peace in Bawku, and an end to the politicisation of the crisis.

"The peace of the area should be the paramount interest of all of us, not personal ambitions," he said.

"As politicians, let us be careful in using Chieftaincy issues to do politics. The NDC have done it it and it is now hanging around their neck. I want peace in Bawku more than anybody and I pray the mediation team being led by Otumfuo will be able to bring much-needed peace in Bawku."