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More than 120,000 people have joined Pope Leo XIV in Cameroon for an open-air Mass, the biggest crowd so far during his 11-day Africa tour.

Arriving in the economic city of Douala on Friday, the Pope reiterated his message of peace after visiting the country’s Anglophone region, which has been hit by a decade-long rebellion, on Thursday.

Reuters

Jubilant crowds welcomed Pope Leo as he arrived at the Japoma Stadium.

Standing in his vehicle – known as the Popemobile – the pontiff waved at the droves of people waiting for his entrance.

Michel Mvondo/BBC

Some worshippers camped outside the premises on Thursday night in a bid to get a prime spot for the pontiff’s address, with some having been there for more than 24 hours.

By Friday, tens of thousands of people of all ages, including several from the priesthood, braved the heat to participate in the occasion.

AFP via Getty Images

Pope Leo’s message on Friday was focused on spiritual matters and encouraging young people to diversify their talents and support their communities.

“Reject every form of abuse or violence, which deceives by promising easy gains but hardens the heart and makes it insensitive,” the pontiff said.

“Do not let yourselves be corrupted by temptations that waste your energies and do not serve the progress of society,” he added.

Some attendees told the BBC they were happy to have seen and listened to the Pope, echoing a growing desire for peace to return to the conflict-hit nation.

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As they raised their hands in prayer, some raised umbrellas and books over their heads to keep cool. Others were left wiping sweat from their face.

Reuters

Worship took different forms for those in the crowds. Some clasped their hands together, while others prostrated themselves.

Reuters Reuters

On the fifth day of his Africa tour – and his third in Cameroon – Pope Leo also visited the St Paul Catholic Hospital in Douala.

His 11-day trip started on Monday in Algeria, marking the first visit to the Muslim-majority country by any Pope.

On Saturday, the Pope travels to Angola and ends his tour of the continent in Equatorial Guinea.

BBC