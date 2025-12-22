4 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has taken three individuals into custody following the circulation of a shocking video on social media showing a two-year-old child being given alcohol in Kade, Eastern Region.

The arrested suspects are Tawiah Precious, also known as T’ Moni, 18; Emmanuel Dadzie, also known as Shapiro, 24; and 22-year-old Stephen Amoako, the toddler’s father.

The arrests were made on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

According to a statement released by the Police Cyber Vetting and Enforcement Team, the suspects were apprehended at Okumani, a suburb of Kade, following several days of intelligence-driven investigations.

The child has been rescued and is currently under the protection of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Asamankese, while arrangements are underway to reunite the toddler with her biological mother.

The three suspects remain in police custody and are expected to be brought before the courts shortly. Authorities have also indicated that efforts are ongoing to locate two additional alleged accomplices, Afram Bright, alias Mogabe, and another individual known as Panyin, who are currently at large.

The Ghana Police Service has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting children and ensuring that perpetrators of abuse face justice.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage online, with many social media users demanding swift prosecution and stricter measures to safeguard minors from such harmful acts.