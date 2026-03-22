5 hours ago

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three suspects in connection with a fraudulent scheme involving the withdrawal of over GH¢20,000 from a customer’s bank account in Kasoa.

The suspects—Prince Boadu, 26; Emmanuel Adjei Opoku, 26; and Eric Owusu, 23—are alleged to have carried out the offence in 2025 through unauthorised electronic transactions.

How the Fraud Was Detected

According to a police statement, the victim reported the incident on November 2, 2025, after noticing suspicious deductions from his account.

Investigations revealed that although he had deposited GH¢20,180.00 on October 16, a total of GH¢20,144.06 had been withdrawn by October 31 without his consent.

The victim’s bank later confirmed the transactions as fraudulent, prompting an intelligence-led investigation by the police.

Arrests and Items Retrieved

The suspects were arrested on March 17, 2026, by the Police Intelligence Directorate at their hideout in Tema.

Police retrieved several items believed to have been used in the operation, including:



Assorted mobile phones



SIM cards from MTN, AirtelTigo, and Telecel



Laptops and routers



Other computer-related equipment

Next Steps

The suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations and are expected to be arraigned before court.

The Ghana Police Service has reiterated its commitment to combating cybercrime and financial fraud, assuring the public that efforts are ongoing to track down and prosecute individuals involved in such activities.