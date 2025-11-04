3 hours ago

The Minister for the Interior, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, has announced that investigations into the 2020 election-related violence in the Odododiodio constituency have been concluded, leading to the prosecution of three suspects by the Attorney-General’s Department.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, Mr. Muntaka explained that although the Odododiodio election witnessed high voter turnout and fierce political competition, it was also marred by violent incidents that resulted in deaths and injuries.

He revealed that while investigators could not identify those directly responsible for the deaths of Rita Otoo and Emmanuel Dompreh, three individuals found to have fired into a crowd, injuring several people, have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. The suspects have since been committed to stand trial at the High Court (Criminal Court 1) in Accra.

According to the Interior Minister, the investigations uncovered that:



Three incidents, leading to four deaths, were linked to armed police patrol teams;



Three cases, resulting in three fatalities, involved military personnel attempting to control violent crowds;



Four incidents, causing five deaths, were attributed to party supporters using firearms during clashes; and



Two individuals were lynched during confrontations between rival political groups.

“The investigation into one of the cases during the 2020 General Election at Odododiodio was completed. The Attorney-General is currently prosecuting three persons who are standing trial at the High Court, Criminal Division, Accra,” Mr. Muntaka confirmed.

He further disclosed that 21 suspects were identified through witness statements, forensic and ballistic analyses, and crime scene reconstructions, leading to the creation of 11 new case dockets to facilitate prosecution.

“So far, four of the identified suspects have been arrested and granted Police Enquiry Bail to assist with ongoing investigations and to help trace their accomplices. Five others are currently on remand, and warrants have been issued for the arrest of the remaining suspects,” he added.

Mr. Muntaka also noted that the Task Force investigating the electoral violence has recommended monetary compensation for the families of those who lost their lives, while compensation for the injured will depend on the outcome of ongoing court proceedings.

The Interior Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to justice and accountability, emphasizing that those found culpable will face the full rigour of the law to ensure that future elections are peaceful and secure.