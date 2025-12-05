4 days ago

Three people have died and six others were injured in a head-on collision between a Howo tipper truck and a Daewoo Matiz on the Kpando–Aziave road on December 3, 2025. One additional occupant escaped unhurt.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said it received a distress call at 14:28 hours on Friday, December 5, prompting a swift response from the Anfoega Fire Station rescue team. By the time firefighters arrived, six injured victims had already been transported to the Margaret Marquart Catholic Hospital.

The tipper truck, which was carrying two people, left the driver injured while the mate escaped unharmed. The Daewoo Matiz had eight occupants. Five sustained various injuries, while the driver and two others were trapped in the mangled vehicle. GNFS personnel extricated all three; however, the Matiz driver died at the scene, and the other two later died at the hospital.

Eyewitnesses told authorities that the Daewoo Matiz veered into the path of the oncoming tipper truck, causing the fatal crash. The smaller vehicle was completely destroyed, while the truck sustained damage to its windscreen, front bumper, right headlight, and fenders.

Police secured the area as GNFS personnel cleared debris and worked to restore traffic flow along the stretch.