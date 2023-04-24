2 hours ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian players Jayden Addai, Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro, and Ernest Poku have been named in the starting lineup of AZ Alkmaar in the finals of the UEFA Youth League match against HadjuK Split.

All three players have been integral in the Dutch side's run as they have featured in almost every game in their run-up to the finals.

Addai and Poku were on target in their games against Eintracht Frankfurt and also in their semi-final win over Sporting Lisbon.

Addai was the hero after netting the winning spot kick to send his side into the final following a 2-2 draw after full time against Sporting Lisbon.

Compatriot Ernest Poku ended the game as Man of the Match after scoring and providing an assist for the Dutch side.

Addai scored for AZ Alkmaar from the penalty spot on the stroke of half time after Ernest Opoku was felled in the penalty box to give AZ the lead against Hadjuk Split with the second half currently underway.

Poku, 19, has notched up six goals in the UEFA Youth League this season so far.

Addai has also scored four goals and provided two assists for AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Youth League this season.

The three Dutch-born Ghanaian players have all featured for the Dutch junior national teams but are eligible to play for Ghana.